Hot temps under sunny skies continue Wednesday, according to Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

Wednesday will be sunny with humidity and an afternoon high temperature of 90 degrees.

Paul says even more humidity is expected Thursday with a high of 88 degrees.

We will continue to see increased humidity this weekend with temps in the 90s.

A very slight rain chance returns Sunday, and on Monday, there's a 30-percent rain chance. Temperatures will drop a few degrees, but it will remain warm and muggy overall.

