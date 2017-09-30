KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says Wednesday's weather will be extremely hot and humid. Temps will top off at 98 degrees.

Brooks says the hot temperatures will likely remain until the end of the week. With the tropical disturbance in the Caribbean, it is very likely we will get some rain this weekend, which will make the temperatures drop.

Brooks says the rain is needed in some parts of town, especially southwest of Houston, where we are starting to get into drought-like conditions.

Rain chances will begin to increase Friday through Monday.

The Houston area could get four to five inches of rain this weekend.

Hurricane Bud is now a diminishing tropical storm that is producing high winds. The high winds is keeping the tropical disturbance in the Caribbeans weak.

There is a still a zero percent chance this storm will develop over the next two days. There is a 20 percent of development over the next five days. Brooks says whatever this disturbance becomes, it is likely it will head towards Texas. Although it seems the disturbance is getting weak, we can't completely write it off.

READ: Tropical disturbance has 20-percent chance of developing

There is a possibility we will see numerous thunderstorms for Father's Day so make sure you plan indoor activities for dad. Monday our rain chances are 80 percent.

HURRICANE CENTRAL: Track tropical weather and get prepared

© 2018 KHOU