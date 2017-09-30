The National Weather Service has issued their first Heat Advisory for Southeast Texas this year.

The advisory remains in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and residents are urged to take precautions when outdoors.

Temperatures are expected to top out at 94 degrees on Friday but be aware of haze as a result of Saharan dust coming our way, which could cause allergies to flare, says KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft.

Good news! The dust is stopping any major systems from developing in the Gulf.

As the temps remain in the mid-90s, remember to stay hydrated and indoors as much possible. Don't forget to check those backseats when you get out of the car, too.

This weekend will be dry and sunny with high temps at 95 degrees and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Our next big rain chances will come around the 4th of July.

RELATED: Hurricane Central

RELATED: KHOU 11 Hurricane Guide

RELATED: Disaster supply list

© 2018 KHOU