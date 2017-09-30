HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says temperatures are falling around 90 degrees but still feeling like the upper 90s Sunday evening.

We should be dropping into the upper 70s overnight before it heats back up Monday.

The dust from the Sahara made its way back to Houston Sunday. It's going to be a little hazy outside so heads up. Monday and Tuesday is when we will see the worse of the dust. This may affect people with respiratory issues.

The additional dust particles are expected to impact the entire southeast Texas region by Monday morning and it gets thicker Tuesday, Craft says.

Factoring in the pollen as well, KHOU 11 meteorologists will be monitoring for an air quality alert from the National Weather Service, though that was not an issue as of Sunday.

