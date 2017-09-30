HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says we could see a few storms Friday, similar to what we saw Thursday.

There is a 20-percent chance for a scattered shower Friday with an afternoon high of 95 degrees.

The weekend will be cloudy with a slight rain chance and high temps in the mid-90s.

Scattered storms will stick around next week. The chance for rain increases to 60 percent by Thursday.

Afternoon temps will stay hot in the 90s with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

We are entering the peak of the Texas hurricane season. Tropical Storm Ernesto has formed in the Atlantic, but it poses no threat to the U.S. Ernesto will move across the north Atlantic.

The hurricane center is monitoring a disturbed weather pattern in the east of the Caribbean Sea. This has a 20-percent of chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm. Our meteorologists will monitor this weather pattern over the next several days and keep you updated with any new developments.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

