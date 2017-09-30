Friday is shaping up to be a hot one with a chance for scattered thunderstorms, according to KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner.

There is a 30 percent chance for storms today with the largest amount of rain expected to move into the Houston area around 4 p.m. The rain will dissipate by 10 p.m., Garner says.

Temps will be in the low- to upper-90s Friday through the weekend. There is just a slight chance for rain Saturday and Sunday.

The KHOU Weather team is watching a subtropical storm named Alberto that developed near Cancun Friday morning.

It's expected to move north this weekend, into the Gulf of Mexico and move over Louisiana Sunday night into Monday morning.

The slow-moving storm will also dump heavy rain across much of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida through the Memorial Day weekend.

The storm will likely not affect the Houston area.

Locally, Memorial Day is shaping up to be hot but sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

© 2018 KHOU