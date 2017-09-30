The dry conditions and hot temperatures will stay with us through the weekend as we begin the month of June, according to KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft.

Temps will be in the upper-90s for the next several days. The afternoon high on Friday will be 96 degrees, close to the record set in 2011 at 98 degrees.

Don't forget today, June 1, marks the official start of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season. Stay prepared.

Temps will stay hot this weekend with no rain on Saturday and a 20-percent chance on Sunday.

As for next week, more hot and dry conditions continue with afternoon highs in the upper-90s. Our next best chance for rain is Monday at 30 percent. A 20-percent rain chance sticks around Tuesday.

