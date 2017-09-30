HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says tonight will be mostly clear and less humid with temps dropping to the upper-80s by 9 p.m.

By the time you wake up in the morning temps should be in the low-80s but it will quickly heat up. The high for tomorrow is 97 degrees with no rain in sight.

David says the high for Thursday and Friday will be 99 degrees so make sure you remember our heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and triple check your backseats.

The next chance for rain will be Sunday. By the middle of next week rain chances go up to 60 percent.

Walker County Judge Danny Pierce has issued a burn ban, effective at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Several large fires are burning across Texas.

