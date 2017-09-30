HOUSTON — We're not expected to hit triple digits Wednesday, but we're still in for a hot summer afternoon, according to KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner.

The afternoon will be hot and dry with highs reaching about 97 in the afternoon.

There is also no rain in sight until early next week.

The high for Thursday and Friday will be 98 degrees, so make sure you remember our heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and triple check your backseats.

The next chance for rain will be Sunday. By the middle of next week, rain chances go up to 60 percent.

