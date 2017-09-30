HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says tonight will be mostly clear with overnight temperatures in the 70s.

Afternoon temps will stay in the mid 90s throughout this week. The next rain chance we'll see in the Houston area will be on Saturday with just a 20 percent chance.

The "feels like" temperatures will be close to 100 degrees for majority of the week so make sure you stay hydrated and indoors as much as possible.

The Saharan dust that moved back in last weekend is expected to hang around through Tuesday.

We're also entering the peak of the Texas hurricane season.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

Though it is quiet in the tropics now, we encourage you to stay on guard.

