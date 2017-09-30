KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says Houston is stuck in a pattern of hot, humid weather with no chance for rain in the immediate future.

Most of this week we will have winds out of the south with high temperatures in the low-90s. Overnight lows will dip only into the low-70s.

We'll have mostly sunny skies this week with a few clouds.

We're also tracking a developing area of low pressure in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center has given it a 40 percent (medium) chance of development. It would mostly, if not entirely, affect Florida. The system could reinforce the dry, hot weather we're experiencing here in Houston over the next week.

