If you're hoping for rain anytime soon, don't hold your breath!

This evening will be warm in the 80s with no rain expected.

Summer feels like it has arrived early here in the Houston area with high temps in the low- to mid-90s the rest of the week.

Record setting heat is possible again on Wednesday with a high of 95 degrees expected.

Overnight lows will be in the low-70s.

There's no significant chance for rain anytime soon.

We're also tracking a developing area of low pressure in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. It is not expected to impact Texas.

