Warm temps will continue this evening in the low 80s and 70s, according to KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner.

More humidity is expected on Thursday with a high of 88 degrees. The humidity will make it feel even hotter, however.

We will continue to see increased humidity Friday through this weekend with temps in the 90s.

A slight rain chance returns this weekend but don't cancel any outdoor plans.

Temperatures will remain hot near the 90s next week with just a slight chance for rain on Monday.

