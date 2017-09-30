HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says the haze will start to thin out Wednesday but temperatures will still be extremely hot.

We are looking at a high of 97 today with no rain in sight for the next several days.

The next chance for rain is Tuesday, July 24.

We are under a significant hot spell due to a high pressure system that is sitting on top of us. Brooks says we are on the edge of a heat wave. Expect 98 degree temps Thursday and Friday. Overnight temps will stay near the 80s.

By Monday, we will be in the triple digits so make sure you are using your hot weather precautions. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and don't forget to triple check those backseats.

