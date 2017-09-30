HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says the rest of the week is expected to stay in the upper-90s, with rain chances next week.

Instead of the triple digit temps we've been getting for the past two days, temps will fall in the upper-90s and it will be less humid. Tuesday's high is going to be 97 degrees.

The next chance for rain will be Sunday and Monday of next week. Although there's rain in the forecast, temps will remain in the upper-90s for the foreseeable future.

Walker County Judge Danny Pierce has issued a burn ban, effective at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Several large fires are burning across Texas.

