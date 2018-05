KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft is tracking a mostly sunny day, with a few clouds, on Tuesday with a high of 92 degrees expected.

Conditions will be similar for much of the week with high temps around 90 and overnight lows in the low-70s.

We won't see the weather pattern chance until early next week.

Sunday a very slight rain chance returns, and on Monday there's a 30 percent rain chance. Temperatures will drop a few degrees but it will remain warm and muggy overall.

