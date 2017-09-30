HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says scattered showers are already pushing through Galveston and areas of north Harris County and we can expect to see more rain throughout Houston this afternoon.

We are not looking for widespread, severe weather. Most areas will get about one inch of rain. Some areas may see two or three.

Blake says the scattered showers will die out in the overnight hours. There is a slight chance of rain Sunday.

As far as temperatures go, by noon it will be 86 degrees. Around 4 p.m., temps will be just shy of the 90s.

Starting tomorrow temps will be in the low to mid-90s all week long. There is s 20 percent chance of rain Wednesday which is the first day of school for a few local districts.

Computer models are suggesting that the Saharan dust is coming back to Houston as early as Sunday. It is too early to say how thick it will be but those with allergies may want to take caution.

