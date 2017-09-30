KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says temperatures will remain in the 70s Monday evening and there is no rain in sight. We are experiencing a wind gust at 20 mph which is giving us a very nice breeze.

Heads up! The tree pollen and grass pollen is extremely high today for all of those who suffer with the dreaded allergies.

It will be more humid Tuesday and the humidity will continue to increase as the week goes on.

Temperatures will continue to be warm this week with the highs reaching the upper 80s. We can even see 90 degree temperatures at the end of the week.

Rain is on its way. David says we can start seeing showers as early as Wednesday. Friday night into Saturday is when the rain will be the heaviest. There is a chance for potential flooding.

It will be a rainy Cinco De Mayo so make sure you plan accordingly. Rain chances are 60 percent Saturday.

We are looking at a 30 percent chance of rain Sunday.

