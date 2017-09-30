HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul is tracking heavy downpours in the Houston area this evening. Some areas could get up to a half inch of rainfall.

The rain chances decrease as the evening goes on however, with just a 20 percent chance by 9 p.m. and a 10 percent chance by 10 p.m.

There is a 40 percent for storms on Friday and a 20 percent chance on Saturday. High temps will stay in the 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Heads up! Saharan dust is blowing in from Africa. The dust is likely to arrive Sunday or Monday, making for hazy skies.

The KHOU 11 Weather Team is tracking Hurricane Chris out in the Atlantic Ocean. It does not pose any threat to land. The only concerns being high surf and dangerous rip currents on the east coast.

