KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says very heavy rain is pushing through the northwest side of town. Northwest Harris County, southern Montgomery County, eastern Waller County and portions of northern Fort Bend County are getting hammered with showers.

There is an areal flood advisory until 8:15 p.m for these areas.

Blake says according to the radar, hail is forming near the Village of Indian Springs.

Around 8 p.m., the rain could make its way towards downtown Houston. Heads up! These storms are bringing a lot of lighting.

Areas south of I-10 have not seen any rain at all today.

None of these storms are expected to be severe, but follow KHOU 11 on Facebook in case any of this changes.

Rain chances will drop as we head into the overnight hours, but the rain chances will be back Monday.

