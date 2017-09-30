HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner is tracking scattered storms throughout the Houston area and some areas are getting drenched.

He reports there's hail northwest of The Woodlands.

The National Weather Service warns brief waterspouts and funnel clouds are possible across our area.

Not everyone is expected to get downpours but you are going to want to keep an umbrella handy just in case.

The storms shouldn't stick around for long; the rain is expected to clear out by the evening hours.

Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-90s for the remainder of the week.

We'll see a 50 to 60 percent chance for rain this Labor Day weekend. Temps are expected to be in the low 90s through Monday.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is September 10. Thankfully, there is no tropical activity going in the Atlantic right now. On this day last year, Hurricane Harvey was still bringing rain to southeast Texas.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

