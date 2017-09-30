HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says there is a 50 percent chance of rain for the start of the work week.

You can expect storms to start developing Monday evening with a 50 percent chance of rain.

There are rain chances everyday this week so make sure you are keeping up with our meteorologist for updates and taking a look at our radars.

Temps will start off in the mid-70s before peaking around 93 in the afternoon.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid-90s for the next several days, so make sure you remember our heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and triple check the backseat of your vehicles.

