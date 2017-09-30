HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says the heaviest of the showers are moving out of central Houston.

Some areas have already received one to three inches of rain.

There are a few aerial flood advisories for counties like Harris and Liberty until 3:15 p.m.

Rain chances will remain at 80-percent for the remainder of the day and into the overnight hours.

The heavy rain will pick back up Monday.

We are experiencing a very tropical atmosphere which means there will be rain in the forecast for the next several days, so keep your umbrellas close by.

There is a 80-percent chance for rain Monday and Tuesday.

The rain will continue throughout the week and into the weekend as temps remain warm in the upper-80s.

The tropics are getting busy. There are currently seven systems in the Western Hemisphere.

The National Weather Service says Tropical Storm Florence is now officially a hurricane. It is the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season. Florence is a big issue for the east coast. Winds are expected to be 145 mph.

Tropical Storm number 9, likely to become Issac, is something Blake and our weather team are monitoring. There is a chance the storm can make its way to the Gulf, but it is way too far out to determine.

We are right at the height of Texas hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is Monday, Sept. 10.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

Take a look at KHOU 11's 2018 Hurricane & Severe Weather Preparedness Guide.

