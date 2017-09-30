We still have a very wet night to go, according to Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

Corpus Christi, The Woodlands and Spring is getting hammered with heavy rain. There are also heavy showers near the coastal counties. There are no flood warnings or threats as of 1 a.m. Tuesday.

David says he is currently monitoring a blob of rain in the Gulf that is likely to bring heavy showers during your morning work commute.

Beaumont on Monday saw a heavy rain band Monday that brought 8 to 10 inches of rain and flash flooding in some areas.

Paul says the heavy rain threat is expected to last through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service currently has no flash flood watches in effect for our area.

Periods of rain, some locally heavy, are possible today thru Thursday. Intense rainfall in a short period of time could lead to flooding issues. However if rainfall is spread out over time w/ lower rain rates, it would be well handled. Stay tuned for updates #houwx #glswx #bcswx pic.twitter.com/k7dbYOE4Mq — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) June 18, 2018

"The big question is, 'Is my house going to flood?' And I think that's a lot people's question ... on a lot of people's minds," said Jeff Linder of the Harris County Flood Control District. "We still have a lot of residents around here that are still repairing the damage to their homes (from Hurricane Harvey last year). So, that's the question.

"Right now, we feel that the majority of the creeks and bayous can handle the forecasted rainfall. But if we do get those isolated higher amounts, we could have some problems. So that's why we want people to be aware of the situation and pay attention," Lindner said.

In some regards, this is welcomed news because parts of the Houston area needs the rain due to recent drought conditions. And the rain is helping us cool off to the upper-80s for much of the week.

A good chance for scattered rain sticks around through Thursday. There's a slight rain chance Friday through the weekend.

