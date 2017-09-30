Heavy rain could push through the Houston area overnight, according to Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

Beaumont on Monday saw a heavy rain band Monday that brought 8 to 10 inches of rain and flash flooding in some areas.

We could see one of those heavy rain bands in Houston moving in overnight around 2 a.m. that could result in street flooding, according to Paul. We could also see a break in the rain by 7 a.m. Tuesday, but rain chances continue through Tuesday night.

Paul says the heavy rain threat is expected to last through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service currently has no flash flood watches in effect for our area.

"The big question is, 'Is my house going to flood?' And I think that's a lot people's question ... on a lot of people's minds," said Jeff Linder of the Harris County Flood Control District. "We still have a lot of residents around here that are still repairing the damage to their homes (from Hurricane Harvey last year). So, that's the question.

"Right now, we feel that the majority of the creeks and bayous can handle the forecasted rainfall. But if we do get those isolated higher amounts, we could have some problems. So that's why we want people to be aware of the situation and pay attention," Lindner said.

In some regards, this is welcomed news because parts of the Houston area needs the rain due to recent drought conditions. And the rain is helping us cool off to the upper-80s for much of the week.

A good chance for scattered rain sticks around through Thursday. There's a slight rain chance Friday through the weekend.

