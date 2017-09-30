HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says we could see some heavy downpours to start the work week Monday.

Rainfall amounts on Sunday were pretty healthy. There was up to 3 inches of rain in isolated spots.

The rain could start again early Monday morning, and there could be some issues with wet roadways.

It looks like another stormy afternoon ahead, but Monday appears to be the end of most of it.

Scattered showers will continue into this week as afternoon temps remain in the low-90s.

In the tropics, Beryl is no longer a tropical storm and a new system is developing.

It's named Chris and meteorologists are monitoring its development.

© 2018 KHOU