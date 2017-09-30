HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says heavy downpours are moving through the Houston area.

There are flood advisories for eastern Harris Counties, northern Galveston counties and more. Some areas are already picking up two to three inches of rain.

As of 12 p.m., there are heavy downpours near Sunnyside and Bellaire is getting hit with a few lightning strikes.

Temps will flirt with the mid to upper-80s today. The high is 87 degrees but that might be generous due to the rain, according to Mathews.

Scattered showers will continue into next week as afternoon temps remain in the low-90s.

Hurricane Beryl formed in the western Atlantic Friday morning, but it poses no threat to us.

