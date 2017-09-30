A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until until 9 p.m. for Harris, Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston, Waller, Wharton, Chambers, Austin, Colorado, Jackson and Matagorda counties.

Some areas of Houston got over 8 inches of rain Wednesday, making it the wettest 4th of July in Houston history and putting a damper on many celebrations.

The heaviest rain has moved out but we could see some sprinkles tonight.

"We're done with the flooding rains but there's still a chance for showers tonight," KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner said.

There's still high water on some streets and highways. If you don't need to get out, stay home until the water has a chance to recede.

Several bayous and creeks are very high, but so far no overbanks flooding, according to Jeff Lindner with Harris County Flood Control.

Freedom Over Texas has canceled all concerts and no one will be allowed on the site. The fireworks show will go on as planned so you can watch it on TV or from your home if you live close by.

List: Houston-area freeways/roads with high water

Radar: Track the rain & storms

Related: Canceled July 4th events in Houston

There is a 50 percent chance for more rain on Thursday and 40 percent on Friday. It's looking like we're in for a wet weekend too so keep those umbrellas handy.

Radars
Houston Radar
Houston Radar
Galveston Coast Radar
Galveston Coast Radar
Fort Bend County Radar
Fort Bend County Radar
Montgomery County Radar
Montgomery County Radar
Brazoria County Radar
Brazoria County Radar
Chambers County Radar
Chambers County Radar
Huntsville Radar
Huntsville Radar
College Station Radar
College Station Radar
Waller County Radar
Waller County Radar
Wharton County Radar
Wharton County Radar
Matagorda County Radar
Matagorda County Radar
Liberty County Radar
Liberty County Radar
Dallas-Fort Worth Radar
Dallas-Fort Worth Radar
San Antonio Radar
San Antonio Radar
Austin Radar
Austin Radar
Corpus Christi Radar
Corpus Christi Radar
Beaumont Radar
Beaumont Radar
Lake Charles LA Radar
Lake Charles LA Radar
South Padre Island Radar
South Padre Island Radar
Victoria Radar
Victoria Radar
Gulf of Mexico Radar
Gulf of Mexico Radar
Louisiana Gulf Coast Radar
Louisiana Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Panhandle Radar
Texas Panhandle Radar
Northeast Radar
Northeast Radar
Northwest Radar
Northwest Radar
Southeast Radar
Southeast Radar
Southwest Radar
Southwest Radar
North Texas Radar
North Texas Radar
South Texas Radar
South Texas Radar
East Texas Radar
East Texas Radar
West Texas Radar
West Texas Radar
Texas Radar
Texas Radar
Central Texas Radar
Central Texas Radar
Far West Texas Radar
Far West Texas Radar
U.S. Radar
U.S. Radar

© 2018 KHOU