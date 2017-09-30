A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until until 9 p.m. for Harris, Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston, Waller, Wharton, Chambers, Austin, Colorado, Jackson and Matagorda counties.

Some areas of Houston got over 8 inches of rain Wednesday, making it the wettest 4th of July in Houston history and putting a damper on many celebrations.

The heaviest rain has moved out but we could see some sprinkles tonight.

"We're done with the flooding rains but there's still a chance for showers tonight," KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner said.

There's still high water on some streets and highways. If you don't need to get out, stay home until the water has a chance to recede.

Several bayous and creeks are very high, but so far no overbanks flooding, according to Jeff Lindner with Harris County Flood Control.

Avoid travel across central and west Harris County. Numerous roads are impassable. Several bayous and creeks are very high, but so far no overbanks flooding. Continue to monitor bayou conditions at https://t.co/NT5Ead7hWd #houwx #hounews — Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) July 4, 2018

Freedom Over Texas has canceled all concerts and no one will be allowed on the site. The fireworks show will go on as planned so you can watch it on TV or from your home if you live close by.

List: Houston-area freeways/roads with high water

Radar: Track the rain & storms

Related: Canceled July 4th events in Houston

There is a 50 percent chance for more rain on Thursday and 40 percent on Friday. It's looking like we're in for a wet weekend too so keep those umbrellas handy.

© 2018 KHOU