There is a chance for heavier downpours starting late Father's Day thanks to a disturbance in the Gulf, according to KHOU Meteorologist Blake Mathews.

The system is not expected to become a tropical storm or hurricane, however.

While it's not expected to rain the entire day, it will be difficult for outdoor activities, so you should probably plan to celebrate Father's Day indoors.

Rain chances increase to 70 percent on Sunday evening and 80 percent Monday. We expect much of Houston could get two to four inches of rain Sunday into Monday with rain totals up to six inches not out of the question in some areas.

Street flooding is a possibility, however no structural flooding is expected.

"We're in need of some rain and our bayous are below normal, so we can handle a bit of rain," said Mathews.

A good chance for rain sticks around much of the coming week as well.

