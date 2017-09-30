HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says extreme heat advisories remain in effect for our area Monday.

Computer models show possible temperatures in the low to mid 100s Monday. A heat advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. for all of the Houston area. Temps begin to ramp up in the afternoon.

Northwest of Houston, in Austin and Waco, it will be even hotter with an excessive heat warning in effect.

It should be around 95 degrees at 1 p.m., before it creeps up to 100 by 3 p.m. It could get to be as high as 102 degrees.

We are under a significant hot spell due to a high pressure system that is sitting on top of us. Triple digit temps are expected through Tuesday.

The high pressure system is expected to move Tuesday to make room for a tropical disturbance. The disturbance could bring a slight chance of rain headed into the middle of next week.

Although there's rain in the forecast, temps will remain in the upper-90s for the foreseeable future.

© 2018 KHOU