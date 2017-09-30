HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says after a few early morning showers, expect another muggy and hot day Thursday.

A heat advisory has been issued for most of our area until 9 p.m.

Heat advisory until 9pm! Hot and humid today with only the slightest stray storm chance on the southwest side... Gotta love August in Houston. High 97°, feels like 108°. -Brooks pic.twitter.com/I7INMNYqQc — 𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝙶𝚊𝚛𝚗𝚎𝚛 (@BrooksKHOU) August 23, 2018

Temps are going to remain in the upper-90s for the next several days so please make sure you are staying hydrated and indoors as much as possible. Also, don't forget to triple check those backseats.

Thursday's high will be 98 degrees. The feels like temps will be in the hundreds.

Our next rain chances are Saturday and Sunday with 20 percent.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. Thankfully, there is no tropical activity going in the Atlantic right now. This time last year, Hurricane Harvey was making its way through the Caribbean.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

On the Pacific side, Hurricane Lane is moving toward Hawaii as a Category 4 hurricane with 160 mph winds, CBS reports. David says rain will be the biggest threat for the Hawaiian islands.

It could make landfall in Honolulu by Friday. If this hurricane makes landfall it will be the island's third hurricane in its history.

