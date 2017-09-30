HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says the haze will start to thin out Wednesday but temperatures will still be extremely hot.

We are looking at a high of 97 tomorrow with no rain in sight for the next several days.

The next chance for rain in the forecast is in eight days but those chances are only 10 percent. We are under a significant hot spell due to a high pressure system that is sitting on top of us.

Although temps will be in the upper-90s for the rest of the week, it will feel like temps are in the hundreds so make sure you are using your hot weather precautions. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and don't forget to triple check those backseats,

There could be heat advisories coming from our north to east by Thursday and Friday, so keep checking back with the KHOU 11 weather team for updates.

© 2018 KHOU