HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says the heat is not going anywhere anytime soon. By the end of the week we can see temps in the triple digits.

The dust from the Sahara will still be heavy on Tuesday and could affect people with respiratory issues. It should slowly diminish in the Houston area by Wednesday.

Factoring in the pollen as well, KHOU 11 meteorologists will be monitoring for an air quality alert from the National Weather Service.

There could be heat advisories coming from our north to east by Thursday and Friday, so keep checking back with the KHOU 11 weather team for updates.

There is no chance for rain this week but temperatures will be very high. Afternoon temps will be in the high 90s with "feels-like" temperatures between 105-110 degrees. Overnight lows are expected to be in the high 70s.

Remember, stay indoors as much as possible and drink plenty of water. Also, don't forget to triple check your backseats.

© 2018 KHOU