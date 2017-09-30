HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says the heat is not going anywhere anytime soon. By the end of the week we can see temps in the triple digits.

The dust from the Sahara will still be heavy on Tuesday and could affect people with respiratory issues. It should slowly diminish in the Houston area by Wednesday.

Factoring in the pollen as well, KHOU 11 meteorologists will be monitoring for an air quality alert from the National Weather Service.

There could be heat advisories coming from our north to east by Thursday and Friday, so keep checking back with the KHOU 11 weather team for updates.

There is no chance for rain this week but temperatures will be very high. Afternoon temps will be in the high 90s with "feels-like" temperatures between 105-110 degrees. Overnight lows are expected to be in the high 70s.

Remember, stay indoors as much as possible and drink plenty of water. Also, don't forget to triple check your backseats.

Radars
Houston Radar
Houston Radar
Galveston Coast Radar
Galveston Coast Radar
Fort Bend County Radar
Fort Bend County Radar
Montgomery County Radar
Montgomery County Radar
Brazoria County Radar
Brazoria County Radar
Chambers County Radar
Chambers County Radar
Huntsville Radar
Huntsville Radar
College Station Radar
College Station Radar
Waller County Radar
Waller County Radar
Wharton County Radar
Wharton County Radar
Matagorda County Radar
Matagorda County Radar
Liberty County Radar
Liberty County Radar
Dallas-Fort Worth Radar
Dallas-Fort Worth Radar
San Antonio Radar
San Antonio Radar
Austin Radar
Austin Radar
Corpus Christi Radar
Corpus Christi Radar
Beaumont Radar
Beaumont Radar
Lake Charles LA Radar
Lake Charles LA Radar
South Padre Island Radar
South Padre Island Radar
Victoria Radar
Victoria Radar
Gulf of Mexico Radar
Gulf of Mexico Radar
Louisiana Gulf Coast Radar
Louisiana Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Panhandle Radar
Texas Panhandle Radar
Northeast Radar
Northeast Radar
Northwest Radar
Northwest Radar
Southeast Radar
Southeast Radar
Southwest Radar
Southwest Radar
North Texas Radar
North Texas Radar
South Texas Radar
South Texas Radar
East Texas Radar
East Texas Radar
West Texas Radar
West Texas Radar
Texas Radar
Texas Radar
Central Texas Radar
Central Texas Radar
Far West Texas Radar
Far West Texas Radar
U.S. Radar
U.S. Radar

© 2018 KHOU