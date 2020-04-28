Houston Forecast: Gorgeous Weather Today

Starting in the 50s this morning

HOUSTON — What a refreshing start to the day- waaaaahoooooo! 40s and 50s is an amazing way to start Thursday or the last day of April.

Dry and somewhat cooler air has moved in and will lead to an unusually cool night. Normal lows are in the low 60s this time of year. Overnight lows will fall into the 50s.

Friday morning is cool too, then things get more summer-like going into the weekend.

Full sunshine and big temperatures will greet us heading into the end of the week and weekend. We'll make our way into May, on Friday, with highs into the 90s. The record daytime highs for the weekend are; Friday - 94 in 1947, Saturday - 96 in 1964, and Sunday - 93 in 1890. While we won't be look to race past these records, we'll certainly be in their ballpark range.

By mid-week next week (Wednesday) we'll have a 40% chance for scattered showers again, which is our next real chance for rain.