HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft is tracking scattered showers already popping up in the early morning hours Tuesday.

Rain chances will increase throughout the day and into Wednesday. There will be a 40 percent chance of afternoon showers Tuesday and a 50 percent Wednesday. Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is causing the scattered storms.

The National Weather Service warns brief waterspouts and funnel clouds are possible across our area.

Not everyone is expected to get downpours but you are going to want to keep an umbrella handy just in case.

Temps are expected to reach 93 degrees Tuesday. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-90s for the remainder of the week.

Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be nice. Temps are expected to reach the mid-90s and there is only a slight chance of rain Saturday through Monday.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is September 10. Thankfully, there is no tropical activity going in the Atlantic right now. On this day, Hurricane Harvey was dropping sheets of rain on Houston and surrounding areas.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

