Our flooding threat is increasing for Monday evening into early Tuesday morning, according to Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

Areas west of Beaumont are experiencing flash flooding, and the ban of rain could move into the Houston area Monday afternoon into this evening, Paul said.

TRAFFIC: View Houston roadway conditions on a map

The National Weather Service currently has no flash flood watches in effect for our area. That may change as we get into the afternoon hours. The NWS here in Houston is closely monitoring the ground moisture for evidence of saturation before they pull the trigger on a watch.

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says a tropical disturbance, which is not expected to develop, will bring anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain to Southeast Texas through Wednesday. Some isolated areas could get up to 6 inches of rain by Thursday.

The National Weather Service warns the heavier rainfall totals through Thursday will be south of Houston with 6 to 8 inches in Wharton and up to 12 inches of rain in Palacios.

RELATED: Hurricane Central

RELATED: KHOU 11 Hurricane Guide

RELATED: Disaster supply list

Periods of rain, some locally heavy, are possible today thru Thursday. Intense rainfall in a short period of time could lead to flooding issues. However if rainfall is spread out over time w/ lower rain rates, it would be well handled. Stay tuned for updates #houwx #glswx #bcswx pic.twitter.com/k7dbYOE4Mq — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) June 18, 2018

Lake Houston and Spring Branch are two areas Harris County officials are already watching.

"The big question is, 'Is my house going to flood?' And I think that's a lot people's question ... on a lot of people's minds," said Jeff Linder of the Harris County Flood Control District. "We still have a lot of residents around here that are still repairing the damage to their homes (from Hurricane Harvey last year). So, that's the question.

"Right now, we feel that the majority of the creeks and bayous can handle the forecasted rainfall. But if we do get those isolated higher amounts, we could have some problems. So that's why we want people to be aware of the situation and pay attention," Lindner said.

In some regards, this is welcomed news because parts of the Houston area needs the rain due to recent drought conditions. And the rain is helping us cool off to the upper-80s for much of the week.

A good chance for scattered rain sticks around through Thursday. There's a slight rain chance Friday through the weekend.

© 2018 KHOU