HOUSTON — Flood Advisory has been issued for a wide swath of east and northeast Harris County including the Kingwood area.

Heavy rain has caused big accumulations there in a short period of time. Watch out for ponding on roadways.

There is a 30 percent of rain Saturday evening

Galveston saw some heavy downpours earlier. There were even reports of waterspouts on Crystal Beach.

Rain totals will reach about half an inch for the Houston area. Some counties may get a little more.

There are rain chances everyday next week so make sure you are keeping up with our meteorologist for updates and taking a look at our radars.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s for the next several days, so make sure you remember our heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and triple check the backseat of your vehicles.

