HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says the heavy rain will continue this afternoon and the rest of this week.

There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday for Liberty, Harris, Chambers, Wharton, Fort Bend, Matagorda, Brazoria and Galveston counties.

We are experiencing a very tropical atmosphere which means there will be rain in the forecast for the next several days, so keep your umbrellas close by.

There is a 80-percent chance for rain Monday and Tuesday.

The rain will continue throughout the week and into the weekend as temps remain warm in the upper-80s.

The tropics are getting busy. There are currently seven systems in the Western Hemisphere.

A tropical depression could form later this week when a trough currently over the northwest Caribbean Sea moves over the western Gulf of Mexico. There is a 40 percent chance that it will develop.

A tropical depression could form later this week when a trough currently over the NW Caribbean Sea moves over the western Gulf of Mexico. The Atlantic tropics are extremely busy now with Hurricanes #Florence, #Isaac, #Helene & 1 other disturbance. More: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/poEZmmwKTE — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 10, 2018

The National Weather Service says Tropical Storm Florence is now officially a hurricane. It is the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season. Florence is a big issue for the east coast. Winds are expected to be 145 mph.

Tropical Storm number 9, likely to become Issac, is something our weather team is monitoring. There is a chance the storm can make its way to the Gulf, but it is way too far out to determine.

We are right at the height of Texas hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is Monday, Sept. 10.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

Take a look at KHOU 11's 2018 Hurricane & Severe Weather Preparedness Guide.

