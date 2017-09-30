HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews said we are expected to get on and off again rain all day Sunday. Rain chances are 70 percent until about 8 p.m. Tonight, rain chances increase to 80 percent.

The rain from the Gulf is working its way to nearby counties. Galveston Island has already received about 1 to 2 inches of rain. Central Galveston was under a flood advisory until 2 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for portions of the area from midnight to Monday afternoon. The weather service said widespread 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is expected with isolated totals of 5 to 6 inches possible.

LABOR DAY HOLIDAY: A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for portions of the area from midnight TONIGHT through Monday afternoon. Widespread 1 to 3 inches of rainfall with isolated totals of 5 to 6 inches is possible. Keep the rain in mind for your holiday plans #houwx #glswx #txwx pic.twitter.com/SPKms87mJD — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) September 2, 2018

Temps will remain in the upper-70s and low-80s.

The rain will continue throughout next week with afternoon temps staying in the upper-80s.

The National Weather Service is monitoring a disturbance near The Bahamas. The disturbance is expected to move to the northeast Gulf of Mexico. The chances of development are 90 percent over the next five days as of 1 p.m. Sunday.

NWS is also tracking Tropical Storm Florence which is no threat to the U.S.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

Take a look at KHOU 11's 2018 Hurricane & Severe Weather Preparedness Guide.

