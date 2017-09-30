HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says we're getting a break from the heavy rains that caused flooding in parts of Galveston and Brazoria County early Tuesday, but the threat isn't over yet.

There is an 80-percent chance of showers Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to return this afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Liberty, Matagorda and Wharton counties through 6 p.m. This means conditions are favorable for flooding to occur.

Although showers and thunderstorms have begun to wane this afternoon, another round of rainfall will be possible starting early Tuesday morning. Here is a quick refresher on flooding terminology, as a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through noon Tuesday. #txwx pic.twitter.com/eIfo5BbStq — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) September 10, 2018

There is rain in the forecast for the next several days so keep your umbrellas close by. There is a 60-percent chance for rain Wednesday and Thursday.

STAY PREPARED: View the KHOU 11 Hurricane & Severe Weather Preparedness Guide

HURRICANE TRACKER: View the tropics on interactive map

Rain chances could increase this weekend if a tropical system makes its way to the Gulf. There is a 60-percent chance of development over the next five days. If this system turns into a depression or storm it could bring a heavy rain threat to the Houston-area.

We are right at the height of Texas hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is Monday, Sept. 10. If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

© 2018 KHOU