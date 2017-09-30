HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says more rain is expected the rest of this week and this weekend. There is a 70 percent chance for rain on Thursday with an afternoon high temp of 86 degrees.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday for Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston and Matagorda counties.

Rain chances will increase to 70 percent on Friday and into the weekend due to a tropical disturbance in the Gulf. There is a 60-percent chance of development over the next couple of days.

KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul said Wednesday evening he is optimistic about the potential track of the system and it looks like deep south Texas could get the worst of it.

However, the Houston-area could still get heavy rain if the system turns into a depression or a storm on Thursday or Friday.

Most of the rain the Houston area will get will be Friday night and Saturday morning, Paul says.

The KHOU Weather Team is tracking the system closely and will continue to provide updates on KHOU.com and KHOU 11 Facebook and Twitter pages.

The Weather Team is also tracking Hurricane Florence that is now a Category 3 hurricane and is expected to make landfall in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday.

The hurricane could bring some areas of the east coast as much as 50 inches of rain.

We are right at the height of Texas hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season was Monday, Sept. 10.

