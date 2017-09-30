HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says to keep your umbrella close by because the rain will continue this evening and the rest of this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Liberty, Matagorda & Wharton counties through Tuesday morning. This means conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. Rain is expected to develop more heavily along the coast and southeast of the US-69 corridor.

Although showers and thunderstorms have begun to wane this afternoon, another round of rainfall will be possible starting early Tuesday morning. Here is a quick refresher on flooding terminology, as a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through noon Tuesday. #txwx pic.twitter.com/eIfo5BbStq — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) September 10, 2018

A Flood Warning is in effect until until 3:00 AM Saturday morning for Calhoun county.

There is a 60-percent chance for rain for the next few days. It will increase to 70 percent on Friday and Saturday as a tropical disturbance could bring more storms to the Houston-area this weekend.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s with overnight lows in the low 70s this week.

A tropical depression could form later this week when a trough currently over the NW Caribbean Sea moves over the western Gulf of Mexico. The Atlantic tropics are extremely busy now with Hurricanes #Florence, #Isaac, #Helene & 1 other disturbance. More: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/poEZmmwKTE — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 10, 2018

There are currently seven systems in the Western Hemisphere. Florence is officially a Category 4 Hurricane and is on track to make landfall on the Northern Carolina coast. Florence is the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds and major flooding. Some areas could receive at least 30 inches of rain.

Our weather team is still tracking Hurricane Issac. David says Issac currently poses no major threat because it is still so far away and is expected to weaken.

Hurricane Helene is no threat to land.

We are right at the height of Texas hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is Monday, Sept. 10.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

