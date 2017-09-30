HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says we are seeing heavy, blinding rain that could lead to high-water spots or flooded streets especially over already saturated grounds.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 10:30 a.m. for Galveston County.

The rain is coming from the outer bands of a disturbance in the Gulf which has been downgraded by the National Weather to having a 30 percent chance of becoming more organized.

Heaviest rain threat over the next 48 hours should happen today with the rain Saturday chance/accumulation dropping.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until noon Friday afternoon for Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Matagorda, Fort Bend, Jackson and Wharton counties.

The Weather Team is also watching Hurricane Florence, a now Category 1 hurricane that is making landfall in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday.

The hurricane will bring heavy rain and winds at 100 mph when it makes landfall. It could bring 30 to 40 inches of rain in North Carolina.

