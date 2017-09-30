HOUSTON — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Galveston, Brazoria, Chambers and Matagorda counties until 1:30 p.m. Monday with heavy rains moving along the coast.

We're getting reports of numerous impassable roads in Galveston and Chambers counties. Highest total from the NWS Houston is 10 inches near State Highway 124 at the bridge near High Island.

Beach patrol says they are putting up red flags to warn swimmers of dangerous conditions. So far, not bringing in guard towers.

The rest of Houston area is under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 p.m. Monday. The weather service said widespread 1 to 4 inches of rainfall is expected with isolated totals of 8 inches possible.

LABOR DAY HOLIDAY: A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for portions of the area from midnight TONIGHT through Monday afternoon. Widespread 1 to 3 inches of rainfall with isolated totals of 5 to 6 inches is possible. Keep the rain in mind for your holiday plans #houwx #glswx #txwx pic.twitter.com/SPKms87mJD — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) September 2, 2018

Temps will remain in the upper-70s and low-80s.

The rain will continue throughout next week with afternoon temps staying in the upper-80s.

The National Weather Service says Tropical Storm Gordon formed Monday morning near the Upper Florida Keys, with maximum winds of 45 mph. Gordon is expected to move to the northeast Gulf of Mexico.

NWS is also tracking Tropical Storm Florence which is no threat to the U.S.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

Take a look at KHOU 11's 2018 Hurricane & Severe Weather Preparedness Guide.

