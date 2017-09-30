KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft warns we should prepare for even hotter temperatures as the week continues.

Temps are going to be in the upper-90s the next several days. On Thursday our feels like temperature, thanks to humidity, will make it feel like it's in the 100s.

This weekend will be even warmer by a couple degrees.

Overnight low temperatures will only dip into the upper-70s tonight.

Chita says there is a very slight possibility we may see a few showers Sunday, which could bring some heat relief.

