HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft say the dust is clearing out but "feels like" temps will be well over 100 as some kids head back to school Wednesday.

Between 9 and 10 p.m., the "feels like" temps will be 90 degrees. Parents, if your kids are starting the first day of school Wednesday, make sure they drink plenty of water if they plan on participating in any outside activities.

Good news! There is no rain in the forecast until the end of the week. There is a 10 percent chance of rain Friday through Monday and a 30 percent on Tuesday due to a cold front moving in.

The cold front will not make the weather cooler but instead bring in more rain.

More good news! The Saharan dust is in the process of fading out.

For majority of the week, the dew point will make temperatures feel like they are in the hundreds so make sure you stay hydrated and indoors as much as possible.

We are entering the peak of the Texas hurricane season. We're tracking a system in the north Atlantic. The system has a 40 percent chance of developing but it is no threat to the U.S.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

Though it is quiet in the tropics now, we encourage you to stay on guard.

