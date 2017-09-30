HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says extreme heat advisories remain in effect for our area Monday.

Computer models show possible temperatures in the low to mid 100s Monday. A heat advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Temps begin to ramp up in the afternoon.

It should be around 95 degrees at 1 p.m., before it creeps up to 100 by 3 p.m. It could get to be as high as 102 degrees.

We are under a significant hot spell due to a high pressure system that is sitting on top of us. Triple digit temps are expected through Tuesday.

The high pressure system is expected to move Tuesday to make room for a tropical disturbance. The disturbance could bring a slight chance of rain headed into the middle of next week.

Although there's rain in the forecast, temps will remain in the upper-90s for the foreseeable future.

