HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says extreme heat advisories remain in effect for our area Monday.
Computer models show possible temperatures in the low to mid 100s Monday. A heat advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Temps begin to ramp up in the afternoon.
It should be around 95 degrees at 1 p.m., before it creeps up to 100 by 3 p.m. It could get to be as high as 102 degrees.
We are under a significant hot spell due to a high pressure system that is sitting on top of us. Triple digit temps are expected through Tuesday.
The high pressure system is expected to move Tuesday to make room for a tropical disturbance. The disturbance could bring a slight chance of rain headed into the middle of next week.
Although there's rain in the forecast, temps will remain in the upper-90s for the foreseeable future.