HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says we hit double digit temperatures Sunday for the first time this summer season and extreme heat advisories remain in effect for our area Monday.

Computer models show possible temperatures in the low to mid 100s Monday. A heat advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Temps begin to ramp up in the afternoon.

It should be around 95 degrees at 1 p.m., before it creeps up to 100 by 3 p.m., according to Mathews.

We are under a significant hot spell due to a high pressure system that is sitting on top of us. Triple digit temps are expected through Tuesday.

The high pressure system is expected to move Tuesday to make room for a tropical disturbance. The disturbance could bring a slight chance of rain headed into the middle of next week.

Although there's rain in the forecast, temps will remain in the upper-90s for the foreseeable future.

