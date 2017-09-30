KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says Saturday is going to be hot with temperatures reaching 96 degrees by 4 p.m.

Be aware of haze as a result of Saharan dust that has come our way, which could cause allergies and other illnesses to flare.

The dust will reach its peak today before air quality goes back to normal, according to Mathews.

Saharan dust continues to obscure our skies and make breathing a bit more tough for those with asthma or other respiratory issues. Haze levels will remain elevated this weekend before finally clearing midweek thanks to some rain on the 4th of July. pic.twitter.com/QKg7JfB7rb — Brooks Garner (@BrooksKHOU) June 29, 2018

Good news! The dust is stopping any major systems from developing in the Gulf.

As the temps remain in the mid-90s for the next several days, remember to stay hydrated and indoors as much possible. Don't forget to check those backseats when you get out of the car, too.

Rain chances will pick back up as early as Monday. It is expected to rain everyday next week.

There is a 70 percent chance of rain for the 4th of July so make sure you are planning some indoor activities.

