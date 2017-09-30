KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says this evening will be dry and warm in the 80s. Temperatures will drop into the 70s around 10 p.m.

Wednesday will be sunny and hot with an afternoon high temperature of 90 degrees.

Conditions will be similar for much of the week with hot temps near the 90s and overnight lows in the low-70s.

We won't see the weather pattern change until early next week.

Sunday a very slight rain chance returns, and on Monday there's a 30 percent rain chance. Temperatures will drop a few degrees but it will remain warm and muggy overall.

